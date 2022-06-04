June 4, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

With this strategy, the Russians capture Donbass

Terence Abbott 51 mins ago 3 min read

The Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 69, imagined a very different invasion of Ukraine. Send troops, war in a few days – and the country will be defeated. But his plan did not work. In the end, the Russian president had to realize that in a few weeks he would not be able to occupy the whole of Ukraine. So he focused on eastern Ukraine.

After the initial difficulties, the new strategy for Russia now seems to be working. The attackers already controlled 97 percent of the province of Luhansk. The fight is still 40 to 40 kilometers away in the “pot”. The cities of Artemievsk, Bopasna, Seversk and Sverdlovskaya form the main cornerstones.

