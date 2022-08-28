A driving race on the German Autobahn at speeds of up to 219 km/h

A German learner driver is stopped twice for high speed within a short period of time. His mother was in the passenger seat.
The essentials in a nutshell
- A learner driver was stopped for speeding 100 km/h in Germany.
- Despite the driving ban, he races again a few days later, this time at 85 km/h.
- The 17-year-old was accompanied by his mother, who will not be fined.
In Germany, people over the age of 17 are allowed to drive accompanied. The aim is for learner drivers to gain more experience Become better road users. It is questionable whether the 17-year-old from Berlin will have the same condition.
Because the young driver loved its performance Porsche Check out the Panamera he drives. According to “Bild”, the police noticed him last Saturday. He reached a speed of 219 kilometers per hour Via the autobahn – were actually allowed Only 120 kilometers per hour. Comrade sat in the passenger seat – Th Murmuring.
The 17-year-old was stopped and administrative criminal proceedings were initiated. 600 as penalty Euro Paid and not allowed to drive for two months.
It interested him and him Murmuring But no. Thursday night he took off again in the car – again very fast. This time the police stopped him at 165 kilometers per hour on the 80 speedway. 1600 was fined Euro For the driver and a three-month driving ban.
die Murmuring But come through unscathed. According to a traffic lawyer, only the driver is at fault when speeding. An Adac spokesperson says the accompanying persons will be contact persons only.
The young driver was already known to the police. He was previously charged with driving without a license.
