August 28, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Serbia and Kosovo settle dispute over entry rules

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

1/5

According to the EU’s foreign policy chief, Joseph Borrell, Serbia and Kosovo have reached an agreement on terms of entry.

According to EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell (75), two Balkan neighbors Serbia and Kosovo settled their dispute over entry terms just before the new deadline. “We have a deal,” Borrell said on the text messaging service Twitter on Saturday. Serbia has agreed to allow holders of Kosovo identity documents to enter the country without additional documents. In return, Kosovo abandoned plans to make it more difficult for Serbian citizens to enter the country in the future.

Borrell spoke of a “European solution”. The Spanish politician also wrote: “We congratulate both leaders (Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic (52) and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurdi (47)) for this decision.” Kosovar Prime Minister Kurdi responded on Twitter shortly after: “Reciprocity should be the spirit of fundamental solutions.” At first there was no reaction from Vucic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Putin withdraws his warplanes from Crimea

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Romantic visits in Bavaria. Like Russian spies, Putin’s daughter has been traveling to the West without authorization for years.

1 day ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Singer Gulsan Arrested – Grid Instead of Lightning: Turkish Singer Arrested for Comedy – News

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Serbia and Kosovo settle dispute over entry rules

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin withdraws his warplanes from Crimea

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Romantic visits in Bavaria. Like Russian spies, Putin’s daughter has been traveling to the West without authorization for years.

1 day ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Singer Gulsan Arrested – Grid Instead of Lightning: Turkish Singer Arrested for Comedy – News

1 day ago Terence Abbott