92-year-old media mogul: Rupert Murdoch calls off fifth marriage at short notice

The 92-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch annuls fifth marriage at short notice So it didn’t work: A month ago, media mogul Rupert Murdoch proposed to 66-year-old Ann Leslie Smith. But now something about her bothers him. Published 5. April 2023, 04:17

Murdoch, 92, called off wedding plans at short notice. (archive image) Getty Images via AFP/Al Bello He was troubled by the religious views of his fiancee: conservative media magnate Rupert Murdoch. (archive image) REUTERS/Stephen Wermuth Murdoch’s divorce from his fourth wife, former model Jeri Hall, was officially finalized in August. Getty Images captured by AFP/He

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch wants to step down for a fifth term at the age of 92.

He proposed to 66-year-old Ann Leslie Smith on St Patrick’s Day.

The marriage was canceled at short notice.

Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch and 66-year-old Ann Leslie Smith announced their engagement a month ago. Wedding plans Canceled at short notice. Vanity Fair, citing sources close to Murdoch, said the project was abruptly halted because Murdoch found it disturbing to Smith’s religious views.

The 92-year-old multimillionaire proposed to Smith on St. Patrick’s Day and made the plans public shortly thereafter. At the time, she told the New York Post that she would marry Smith and that they would “spend the second half of our lives together.” “I was so nervous. I was so scared to fall in love again – but I knew it would be my last time. It had to be anyway. I’m happy,” Murdoch said.

According to the New York Post, the controversial media mogul met former police chaplain Smith at his Moraga winery in California in September. The wedding was due to take place in the summer – a year after Murdoch divorced his fourth wife, model Gerri Hall.

Australian-born Murdoch, a US citizen since 1985, is one of the world’s most powerful media entrepreneurs. He owns the conservative news channel Fox News and the Wall Street Journal newspaper in the US and the Sun and the Times newspaper in the UK.

(AFP/chk)