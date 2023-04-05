“Playboy” Appearance Scandal: Secretary of State Photographed Herself “Lostly”

– The Secretary of State himself took a “lewd” photo. Women are free to dispose of their bodies — always, Marlene Schiappa (40) demands. The photo of the French woman has sparked criticism from everyone from Marine Le Pen to the prime minister.

Blogger, Author, Mother and Politician: Marlene Schiappa fights for the freedom to be the woman you want to be. Photo: Julian De Rosa (Keystone)

Is this really a strategy? In France, people are taking to the streets.President Emmanuel Macron has made himself extremely unpopular with his pension reform and the way he communicates it. Suddenly the spotlight turned on Marlene Schiappa, the French foreign secretary for the social and solidarity economy. The 40-year-old, who will hold the post from the summer of 2022, has made headlines before. Now she graces the cover of the new French edition of Playboy magazine.

Follow along for a dozen pages of interviews about women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and more or less erotic images of the Secretary of State. Never undressed, of course. The dynamic politician, who served as France’s first foreign secretary for gender equality from 2017 to 2020, is proud of the ban on sex abuse he initiated; He estimated that France was the first country in the world to criminalize street harassment: the “Law to intensify the fight against sexual and sexual violence” that came into effect in 2018, also known as “Loi Schiappa” (Schiappa Law).

Marilyn Schiappa “Playboy”. Photo: Twitter (screenshot)

Not surprisingly, right-wing opposition Marine Le Pen used Schiappa’s (self-)presentation as a template for criticism “in the midst of a social crisis”. But she is now criticized even by fellow campaigners for the feminist cause. On the one hand, appearing in the ubiquitous sexist “Playboy” magazine does feminism no service and seems to attract attention: one doubts the sincerity of their commitment to women.

Do people have no respect?

Schiappa’s action timing is even more astonishing. Even Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne said the publication of “Playboy” was “not appropriate”, “especially at the time”. Sandrine Rousseau, a Greens politician and leader of the French #MeToo movement, pointed out: “The idea that this is a smokescreen is very difficult for me.” French people have little respect.

Voices of the government expressed themselves as “disastrous”, they suspected an April Fool’s joke. Schiappa defends himself against criticism. “In France, women are free,” she insists. And tweets that women’s right to dispose of their bodies should be protected everywhere and at all times.

Marlène Schiappa has never had trouble standing up for herself. Raised in a council flat in the capital’s migrant district, she went to demonstrations at an early age, married and divorced at 19, remarried, studied at the Sorbonne, and was the first of two children. 23.

Always in the media

At the UN in New York at the end of 2022 Apparently she was separated from her husband of seventeen years, who was “a perfect father” when she experienced an amorous “conspiracy”. A young mother with a degree in communications, while still working in an advertising agency, she quit when she found it difficult to combine family and career and started the blog “Maman Travail” in 2008. He also writes erotic literature under a pseudonym.

In 2017, the busy worker stopped blogging, joined Team Macron and quickly became one of the most visible figures in the movement. To this day, he is constantly in the media – or curiously singled out.

Dear Alexandra He works as a cultural teacher in the field of life. He writes mainly on drama and social and educational policy. Studied German, English and Philosophy at Constance, Oxford and Freiburg i Br. More info

Did you find the mistake? Report now.