18-year-old Mayor: Mayor who still lives with his parents

– Meyer, still lives with his parents Jaylen Smith is America’s youngest municipal president. After completing his schooling, he still lives with his parents. But he already has big plans for his village.

He’s already mayor, and he can certainly envision higher office: Jaylen Smith. Photo: PD

Jaylen Smith hasn’t gotten his nervous fingers under control yet. Everything else is already in his first TV interview. Before Tuesday he was nobody, a teenager who had finished school and still lived with his parents.

But since then, Jaylen Smith has held the titles of America’s youngest sitting mayor and youngest African-American president-elect. In Earle, Arkansas, a town of fewer than 1,800, the 18-year-old Democratic candidate won Tuesday’s election. The young politician received 253 votes, 183 more than his opponent, a longtime local road supervisor.

“Because I work too much”

The impeccable appearance in front of the television cameras gives an idea of ​​how Smith coped with this small feeling. Too young for the job? “I use doubts to push me forward,” he says quietly. In shirt and tie, he was born a politician. He anticipated his victory, he tells NBC, “I was told throughout the campaign that I was working harder than my opponent.” He owes the result Young. “They wanted to change something,” Smith said. And he didn’t want to wait. “Why should I wait until I’m 40 to be mayor now?”

Smith was well known in the town, for it was already clear at school that the young man would pursue a political career, where his election ceremony had just taken place. He got the third best grades of his year, he writes on Facebook, and his classmates have already elected him class president. He negotiated new terms with a clerk in the school cafeteria. “I worked hard to get the students what they wanted,” Smith says today. and in his twin brother he found an assistant of equal political interest.

He wants to make Earl look good again

Now the new mayor wants to serve the entire city. National politics and their cultural struggles Here are the remote, fundamental problems. Jaylen Smith wants to revamp the look of the village, tear down vacant buildings, bring a grocery store back to town and expand the local police force to 24-hour service. This is no easy task in a sleepy area that lives primarily on soybean farming. He will work with other council members. But Smith insists he is the mayor.

With his election, the new mayor is already celebrating the first victory: his phone has been ringing non-stop since Tuesday, and images of the Earl and his extraordinary presence can be seen on a television, already invited to various talk shows. One station after another. Congratulations poured in on Facebook from all over the country, and now from all over the world. Jaylen Smith, 18, of Earle, AK, is already back on the public map.

For the young man, as you can imagine, it’s just the beginning. Its soft focus Profile picture on Facebook It already shows him in a light-colored suit in the pose of an attractive preacher, with a microphone in his hand as if it had grown there. However, Jaylen Smith’s ambitions are modest. Attorney or governor of Arkansas, these offices will appeal to the youth. But first he wants to devote himself to his new position for six months, and then he wants to study in nearby Memphis with the position of mayor. But it’s clear he’ll stay in his home town of Earl.

Fabian Fellman He has been writing on political issues for over 20 years. Since summer 2021, the political scientist has been reporting as a USA correspondent from Washington, DC. More info @fabian_fellmann

Did you find the mistake?Report now.