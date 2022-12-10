December 10, 2022

Suspicion of corruption: EU Parliament Vice-President Eva Kylie arrested

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Qatar World Cup scandal

European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kylie arrested

MEP Eva Kaili from Greece has been arrested in Brussels. They are being investigated for corruption and money laundering. You have to pay bribes in relation to the World Cup.

European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kylie has been arrested as part of a corruption investigation.

According to AFP news agency, Greek MP and Vice-President of the European Union Parliament Eva Kyli (44) was arrested during an investigation into suspected corruption. Cayley was arrested in Brussels on Friday evening and is now being questioned by police, according to sources familiar with the case. Earlier, four people had already been arrested in the Belgian capital during the investigation.

The media reports that Qatar is involved in corruption. A bribe was paid in connection with the World Cup football tournament. This information has not been officially confirmed by the responsible authorities.

