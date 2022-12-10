Suspicion of corruption: EU Parliament Vice-President Eva Kylie arrested

MEP Eva Kaili from Greece has been arrested in Brussels. They are being investigated for corruption and money laundering. You have to pay bribes in relation to the World Cup.

According to AFP news agency, Greek MP and Vice-President of the European Union Parliament Eva Kyli (44) was arrested during an investigation into suspected corruption. Cayley was arrested in Brussels on Friday evening and is now being questioned by police, according to sources familiar with the case. Earlier, four people had already been arrested in the Belgian capital during the investigation.

The media reports that Qatar is involved in corruption. A bribe was paid in connection with the World Cup football tournament. This information has not been officially confirmed by the responsible authorities.

In Athens, the Socialist Party of Greece (PASOK), of which the arrested Kyli is a member, announced on Friday evening that the politician had been “excluded from the party”.

Qatar World Cup Bribery

Among the four previously arrested was a parliamentary staff member of the Social Democratic Group in the European Parliament (S&D), who is also the partner of MP Kylie. Also arrested were former Italian Socialist MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, an NGO leader and a trade union leader, both Italian citizens.

According to the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office, a total of 16 searches took place in Brussels, where the European Parliament operates. Police also confiscated data carriers and mobile phones and around 600,000 euros in cash.

This is determined to be due to “gang corruption and money laundering”. The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office is responsible for investigating organized crime and terrorism in Belgium.

According to the authority, the probes, led by an investigative magistrate in Brussels, are about the Gulf state’s alleged attempts to “influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament by paying substantial sums or offering significant gifts”. (AFP/SDA)