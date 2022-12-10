December 10, 2022

Qatar scandal: This is how MEP Eva Kylie was arrested

Terence Abbott

Eva Kylie was once a TV presenter on Greek private television. In 2014 he was elected to the European Parliament.

Until now, the name Eva Kylie (44) meant nothing to most people abroad. But at home in Greece and on the European scene, the Vice President of the European Parliament is well known. He is one of the youngest elected to the Greek Parliament. “Mirror” already hailed her as “visionary” in 2011. The Brussels enthusiasts of “Politico” brought you the list of the most influential MEPs.

From Friday evening, even people who have little connection with Greece and Europe will know his name. The Belgian judiciary arrested Eva Kylie on suspicion of bribery in the Gulf state. According to dpa, it is Qatar.

