Qatar scandal: This is how MEP Eva Kylie was arrested

1/5 Eva Kylie was once a TV presenter on Greek private television. In 2014 he was elected to the European Parliament.

Until now, the name Eva Kylie (44) meant nothing to most people abroad. But at home in Greece and on the European scene, the Vice President of the European Parliament is well known. He is one of the youngest elected to the Greek Parliament. “Mirror” already hailed her as “visionary” in 2011. The Brussels enthusiasts of “Politico” brought you the list of the most influential MEPs.

From Friday evening, even people who have little connection with Greece and Europe will know his name. The Belgian judiciary arrested Eva Kylie on suspicion of bribery in the Gulf state. According to dpa, it is Qatar.

The media reported that there was a link to the World Cup football tournament in the Gulf country. Officials are yet to confirm this information. An investigation into alleged attempts by the Gulf state to “influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament by paying substantial sums of money or offering significant gifts”. Although the presumption of innocence applies to MEPs as well, the outrage is greater.

From TV host to political star

At the age of 26, the trained architect was elected to the city council of his home city of Thessaloniki. Earlier, she was already successful as an anchor on the highly rated private broadcaster Mega TV. The Socialist Party, Pasok, soon found out about her. In 2007 he was first elected to the National Parliament of Athens for Pasok. He also completed a Masters in International and European Relations.

But in 2012, the time of the National Assembly expired. Pasok boss Evangelos Venizelos (65), who hails from the same constituency, slowed down. Kaylee changed herself. In 2014 he was elected to the European Parliament. There he made a name for himself in scientific matters. He was also involved in migration and child protection issues. He is one of the 14 Vice-Presidents of the European Parliament. According to media reports, Kylie is in a private relationship with Italian political consultant Francesco Giorgi, who was arrested on Friday.

Defensive talk for Qatar

His speech in Parliament after his visit to Qatar on November 21 has attracted a lot of attention. In it, the Vice President praised the Gulf country as a pioneer in labor rights. The country was opened to the world. “However, some here are calling for discrimination against the Qataris. They bully them and accuse those who talk to them of corruption.

Qatar is playing a “pioneering role” when it comes to workers’ rights, Kylie said: “Today, the World Cup in Qatar is proof that sports diplomacy can make a historic difference in a country.”

During his visit to Qatar, Prime Minister of Greece Salid bin Salifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, 54, met with other government officials, Qatar state news agency reported. One of the topics is the situation in Qatar’s job market.

Despite the criticism – particularly over deaths at the construction sites of World Cup venues – Qatar has “met all the necessary labor market needs” and “implemented rapid reforms”, Gailey stressed during his visit. “, he writes “Spiegel”. In addition, Kylie emphasized that the European Parliament is “very interested in strengthening relations with Qatar.”

Is Eva Kylie “Two Faced”?

Kylie’s arrest made waves. His party announced the ouster of the 44-year-old politician. The Socialist Group in the European Parliament also suspended Kylie’s membership with immediate effect. In a statement, the parliamentary committee was “stunned by the allegations of corruption”.

The parliamentary committee also supports a full investigation: “Given the seriousness of the allegations, we request that the work of all documents and votes in the plenary session on the Gulf states be suspended until the responsible authorities provide relevant information and explanations.”

German FDP politician Nicolas Beer (52), who is also the vice-president of the European Union Parliament: “It stuns me,” he told the dpa news agency. The arrest shocked Beer. Kylie is “really always very determined, pro-European and very proper”. If the allegations are true, Beer is clear: “Someone has two faces.” Reactions from other parliamentary groups in the EU Parliament were similar. Tenant: If allegations are confirmed, Kylie must resign soon (SDA/bab)