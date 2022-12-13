December 13, 2022

Researchers are hoping for an improvement in nuclear fusion

Terence Abbott 3 hours ago 2 min read

Reverse the previous method

US researchers hope for breakthrough in nuclear fusion

Scientists at an American lab may have made an important breakthrough in nuclear fusion research. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce “a significant scientific breakthrough” on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Scientists at the US federal agency Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have been researching nuclear fusion for years. (archive image)

Ahead of Sunday’s (local time) announcement, scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) had succeeded in using an experimental fusion reactor for the first time to generate more energy than was consumed during the process, several media previously reported.

A “net energy gain” of 120 percent was achieved, the British “Financial Times” reported on Sunday, citing three people involved in the research. The Washington Post reported on the alleged breakthrough and quoted a fusion scientist as saying: “For most of us, it’s only a matter of time.”

