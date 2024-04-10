US sends confiscated weapons to Ukraine

“With the support of the United States and its Western satellites, it is clear that Ukraine, with its criminal actions, has chosen the path of nuclear terrorism,” said a statement from the Foreign Office in Moscow released on Monday.IAEA chief Raffaele Grossi said on social network X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

“The task of the global community and international organizations, especially the IAEA, is to deprive Kiev of the opportunity to carry out terrorist attacks on nuclear power plants,” the Russian Foreign Ministry continued. According to the state agency Tass, Moscow's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told the UN. He announced that he would raise the incident at one of the next meetings of the Security Council. Ukraine has yet to comment on the incident.

Moscow saw responsibility for the attack on Europe's largest nuclear power plant as “entirely with the leadership of those states that provide arms and intelligence information and financial resources to the Kiev regime.” Russia, which has occupied the power plant for more than two years, is “doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant in accordance with national law and international legal obligations.”

Six Soviet-designed pressurized water reactors at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant are shut down and no longer producing power. Each of the reactors is housed in a concrete cube with one meter thick concrete walls. In the middle are the reactors, whose containers have another 20-centimeter-thick layer of steel. According to experts, to destroy the concrete walls will require several targeted filings with large-scale grenades or special bunker-busting explosives. (sda/dpa)