Switzerland organizes high-level peace conference – 20 minutes

In January 2024, Federal President Viola Amherd met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Bern and pledged support for a high-level peace conference in Switzerland. Since then, Switzerland has held discussions with various countries about the possibility of a peace initiative. These discussions were held with members of the G7, the EU and countries in the Global South. As a result, a conference is planned for June 15 and 16, 2024 in Bürgenstock, which aims to promote dialogue on paths to a “comprehensive, just and lasting” peace in Ukraine. There have already been reports that US President Joe Biden will also participate.