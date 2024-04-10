Switzerland organizes high-level peace conference – 20 minutes

In January 2024, Federal President Viola Amherd met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Bern and pledged support for a high-level peace conference in Switzerland. Since then, Switzerland has held discussions with various countries about the possibility of a peace initiative. These discussions were held with members of the G7, the EU and countries in the Global South. As a result, a conference is planned for June 15 and 16, 2024 in Bürgenstock, which aims to promote dialogue on paths to a “comprehensive, just and lasting” peace in Ukraine. There have already been reports that US President Joe Biden will also participate.
An EDA Working Group headed by Ambassador Gabriele Luchinger and an Interregional Steering Committee (EDA, DDPS, EJPD and WBF) headed by Federal Councilor Ignacio Cassis are responsible for preparing the event. The task force works on the necessary security policy and logistical aspects in close liaison with the responsible federal and military authorities, as well as with the cantons of Niedwalden, Lucerne and Zurich.
