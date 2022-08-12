August 12, 2022

Ukraine War: Russia Could Become China's Slave

“Friendship without borders” – Chinese President Xi Jinping, 69, described his relationship with Russia earlier this year and pledged his support to Russian President Vladimir Putin, 69, and the Kremlin boss.

Nearly six months into the war in Ukraine, Russia appears to be backing down on China’s offer. The economy was weakening and the arms industry was so badly affected by the war that Russia could not even supply tanks to its ally Belarus. Apart from Syria, North Korea and Iran, Putin can turn to China for help. So, will Putin soon enlist the help of his old friend Xi?

