August 12, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Britton killed his wife after marriage

Terence Abbott 6 hours ago 3 min read

Soon after they got married, the man killed his new wife! We are talking about Thomas N.* (45) and Dawn W.* (†52) from Great Britain.

The man put the woman’s body in a suitcase and then tried to mislead the police.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Paralyzed nation – North Korea says it has defeated pandemic – News

14 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Russian tourist makes fun of Ukrainian women on vacation

22 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Has Hypersonic Nuclear Bombing Stopped in Crimea?

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Britton killed his wife after marriage

6 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Paralyzed nation – North Korea says it has defeated pandemic – News

14 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Russian tourist makes fun of Ukrainian women on vacation

22 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Has Hypersonic Nuclear Bombing Stopped in Crimea?

1 day ago Terence Abbott