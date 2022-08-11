Britton killed his wife after marriage

Soon after they got married, the man killed his new wife! We are talking about Thomas N.* (45) and Dawn W.* (†52) from Great Britain.

The man put the woman’s body in a suitcase and then tried to mislead the police.

On October 27, 2021, Dan W.’s body was found four days after the wedding in a field behind his home, the “DailyMail” writes.

The corpse was first placed in the closet

In a court hearing on Wednesday, N. first kept his wife’s body in a cupboard, then stuffed it in a suitcase and then dumped it in a bush behind their home in West Yorkshire, England.

According to the public prosecutor, N. He alerted the police on October 31 because, as he said, his wife had gone missing.

Footage from a CCTV camera shows N. as a police officer arrives at her front door to investigate a missing persons report. A large suitcase from the house is shown rolling into a nearby bush.

The wife wanted a divorce

The accused later told the police that he and his wife had traveled in a caravan for a two-day honeymoon. When they got home, his wife was “suffering from bipolar disorder and depressed.” She said she wanted a divorce. “She said she had imprisoned me earlier and that I had tried to rape and assault her,” the 45-year-old said.

He confessed to murdering the woman during interrogation. However, he said he “didn’t intend to do her any great harm at the time he killed her”. He assaulted W. because he threatened to falsely accuse her of rape. Then he punched her in the face and put his hand on her neck.

The woman succumbed to her injuries. The post-mortem report revealed that the 52-year-old woman died of blunt force trauma to her neck. “Pressure was forcefully applied to her neck,” prosecutors said.

Thomas N. He was previously in prison for violence

Violence has played a major role in the couple’s relationship in the past. In 2020, the woman was seen with a “massive” black eye and facial cuts. According to neighbors, the man had to go to jail. However, after his release, the two reunited.

Another neighbor told investigators that he had visited the couple’s home two months before the wedding and had “never heard a woman scream like that before.” But N told the neighbor that W had an asthma attack. However, she herself would have shouted: “Don’t believe him, he’s lying, he wants to kill me.”

After two months, this became a sad reality. According to prosecutors, the man returned after playing a “terrible carrot” with the honeymooner and left before alerting police.

Thomas N. The jury that found him guilty of murder saw the same. Sentencing will be announced on August 19. He faces up to life in prison. (Male)

*Know the name