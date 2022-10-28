October 28, 2022

Ukraine War: Putin’s Troops Are Badly Undermanned

Putin’s troops are severely understaffed

Russian troops suffer heavy casualties. Documents from the recaptured city of Balaklija show how bad things really are for Putin’s army.

Russian troops complain of dire conditions on the front in Ukraine.

Scarce equipment, rusty weapons, lack of morale: Russian soldiers complain about the conditions ahead. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that Putin’s troops have lost combat effectiveness. Many men fell in battle, and the Russians were correspondingly weakened.

But the situation is worse than previously thought. In early September, Russian units left the Kharkiv area with weapons and documents. The information assessed by Reuters news agency was obtained in the city of Balaklija. The documents show just how bad things are for Russian troops.

