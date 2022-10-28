Ukraine War: Putin’s Troops Are Badly Undermanned

Russian troops suffer heavy casualties. Documents from the recaptured city of Balaklija show how bad things really are for Putin’s army.

1/7 Russian troops complain of dire conditions on the front in Ukraine.

Scarce equipment, rusty weapons, lack of morale: Russian soldiers complain about the conditions ahead. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that Putin’s troops have lost combat effectiveness. Many men fell in battle, and the Russians were correspondingly weakened.

But the situation is worse than previously thought. In early September, Russian units left the Kharkiv area with weapons and documents. The information assessed by Reuters news agency was obtained in the city of Balaklija. The documents show just how bad things are for Russian troops.

To be clear: the troops stationed around Balaklija in September had little chance of holding the city against the Ukrainians. They were massively understaffed. According to the documents, a Russian combat unit was only 19.6 percent. Only 23 percent of the reserve unit was operational. However, units were prohibited from leaving the area in case of emergency. On September 8 and 9, Russian troops were defeated at Palaklija.

Soldiers complain about the conditions in the video

The precarious position of the Balaklija troops could be applied to the entire Russian army. After the partial demobilization on September 21, Russian media reported that military uniforms were out of stock for several weeks and could not be reproduced in time.

There are repeated complaints from draftees that they did not receive proper training. In a video, the youth complained About being sent into battle without preparation and without a tank. After a while, most of them died. (jwg)