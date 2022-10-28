Tuberculosis deaths increased by 14 percent

Global TB death toll has increased by 14 percent in two years. In 2021, 1.6 million people will die from this disease.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of people dying from tuberculosis worldwide is on the rise again. (archive image)

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report published in Geneva on Thursday, 1.4 million deaths occurred in 2019. The increase reverses a trend where the number of deaths decreased between 2005 and 2019.

According to the WHO, the reason for this increase is the corona virus. This has had a major impact on the diagnosis and treatment options for tuberculosis.

Four countries are most affected

India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines are the four countries with the highest number of deaths. In total, 10.6 million people will be diagnosed with TB in 2021. This is an increase of 4.5 percent within a year.

Tuberculosis is usually caused by bacteria that infect the lungs. Like the coronavirus, the disease spreads through the air, for example through coughing. During the corona pandemic, tuberculosis was replaced by Covid-19 as the most common infectious cause of death worldwide.

(SDA)