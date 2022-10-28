October 28, 2022

Tuberculosis deaths increased by 14 percent

Terence Abbott 38 mins ago 1 min read

Within two years

Global TB death toll has increased by 14 percent in two years. In 2021, 1.6 million people will die from this disease.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of people dying from tuberculosis worldwide is on the rise again. (archive image)

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report published in Geneva on Thursday, 1.4 million deaths occurred in 2019. The increase reverses a trend where the number of deaths decreased between 2005 and 2019.

According to the WHO, the reason for this increase is the corona virus. This has had a major impact on the diagnosis and treatment options for tuberculosis.

