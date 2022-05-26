Ukraine war on live ticker: Selenskyj talks about the “most violent attack”

10:14 am: Hebek continues to believe that an agreement on an oil embargo is possible

Selenskyj protests against the “most violent attack”

According to Ukrainian sources, the Russian military is trying at all costs to capture the strategically important city of Chevrodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Selenskyj In his speech on Thursday night, he acknowledged that “the enemy is clearly superior in number of equipment and soldiers in the front”. However, their own armed forces withstood the “most violent attack”.

Russian troops have already advanced into the suburbs of the industrial city. Moscow The attack around Severodonetsk in the last few days has greatly expanded. The city and its neighboring city of Liszansk are the last destinations in the Luhansk region Ukraine Still opposes Russian troops.

However, Governor Sergei Khazdaj dismissed reports by pro-Russian militants that Sevorodonetsk was “wrapped up”. About 15,000 people are still in the city and surrounding villages. Kajtaj insisted that despite the series of attacks, most of them did not want to leave the city. These are mainly elderly people who seek protection from constant shelling in cellars. (afp)

Situation at a glance:

Leading since February 24th Russia War of aggression against Ukraine from the air and ground. Shortly before that the President Vladimir Putin That The right of Ukraine to remain an independent country is in doubt And this In the eastern Ukraine are called the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

Since then, the Ukrainian military has been fighting the invaders as best they can. Thousands are said to have died on both sides, but the exact number of soldiers and civilians has not been independently verified. The truth is: the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is getting worse every day. As stated in it Currently more than 6.6 million people have fled Ukraine (Until May 26), especially women and children, men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country.

The European Union and the United States have faced sanctions. Moreover, they also supply arms to Ukraine Deutschland Supports the country with arms supplies. Ukraine is also set to acquire Gebard glass tanks from Germany. So far, it has been ruled out that NATO will actively intervene in the war.

Updated on 5/25/2022 at 5:37 pm Fierce fighting has been going on for weeks in eastern Ukraine. Russian invaders are trying to bring the region under control. A team from the AFP news agency also caught fire. “Who can stop this war?” Ukrainian soldier Andrei asks reporters – bullets fall around them. (afp)

The first weekend in April, pictures The bodies of several civilians in the small town of Pucha near Kiev caused international panic. Ukraine talks about serious war crimes and genocide and blames Russian troops for it. Despite numerous references, Moscow denies involvement in the deaths of civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky has insisted that talks with Russia continue.

On April 18, according to the Ukrainian report, it was made for a long time Russia’s major offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Union Minister of Economy Robert Hebeck Despite opposition from the Hungarian government, it believes the oil embargo agreement is still possible. At the same time, the Green Party politician clarified in Berlin on Thursday that he considered the time for negotiations to be limited. In view of the days leading up to the next EU summit early next week, Hebek said: “I think that is the corridor through which an agreement can be reached or other tools to be considered.”

Hebek expressed understanding of the bookings on the oil ban. Speaking at a meeting of the Ministers of Climate, Energy and Environment of the seven largest industrialized nations (G7), Hebek said, “Countries have different distribution conditions and it is acceptable.” In the case of Germany, he repeatedly pointed out that preparations must be made before decisions can be made. “It is important that Europe is closed and united.” Therefore, all states should make efforts to reduce their dependence on oil. “It simply came to our notice then Hungary. “

The EU Commission first proposed in early March to suspend Russia’s crude oil imports for six months and oil products for eight months due to the war in Ukraine. 20 months should be given to Hungary and Slovakia. So far, even concessions for progress have not been able to force the Hungarian government to abandon its rejection. (dpa)

Updated on 08/24/2022 at 08:47 Time Magazine annually publishes a list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Among them this year were President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zhelensky – and President of Russia Vladimir Putin. © ProSiebenSat.1

EU summit discussions help Ukraine and Russia oil

In the run-up to the special EU summit on Monday, it is not yet clear whether member states can agree to a ban on Russian oil imports. It is not yet clear whether negotiations will take place at this summit.

In fact, the Sixth Sanctions against Russia should have been decided at the summit, of which the embargo on Russian oil is the most important step. But Hungary and other territories that rely heavily on Russia’s oil supplies are still gambling. In the case of Hungary, 800 800 million is under discussion to replace refineries and expand pipelines. In addition, Hungary has a four-year transition period.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has spoken out against holding talks at the summit. It is now conceivable that heads of state will decide on sanctions without an oil embargo. However, it will be a setback for them EU Overall, Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to stop the money supply. (afp)

Strack-Zimmermann: Inventory for ring transmission

Chairman of the Security Council, Mary-Agnes Stroke-Zimmerman, Wants to take stock of what is known as the Ring Exchange in order to support Ukraine with arms. The FDP politician told the German Press Agency that clear agreements on alternatives should be made with allies who had left Soviet-made weapons in Ukraine.

“At the end of the war, the world should not feel that Germany was a complete breakman and loose because we could not organize and communicate,” Strock-Zimmerman said. Germany organized humanitarian aid and provided valuable military supplies and weapons.

“The Chancellor has strings in his hands and can allow the dolls to dance accordingly. I’m trying to understand why he did not do it. By faith or because of his party?” Stroke-Zimmerman told Olaf Scholes (SPD). “And the federal defense minister is loyal to him. But it is also her job to clear the mess.” (dpa)

