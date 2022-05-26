Fighting in Donbass has reached “maximum intensity”.

According to Kyiv, the war for the Donbass is escalating in eastern Ukraine. “The fighting has reached its maximum intensity,” Deputy Defense Minister Kanna Mallya said on Thursday. “Enemy troops are attacking the positions of our forces simultaneously from many directions.” In view of this advance of the Russian army, the Ukrainian soldiers had a “very difficult and protracted war” before them.

On the security situation in Kiev, Deputy Defense Minister Mallya said the capital was still under threat. Keystone / AB Photo / Natasha Bisarenko

Russia has shifted its forces from central and northern Ukraine to the east to ensure its military victories. Since then, Russian troops have slowly but steadily penetrated deeper and deeper into the Donbass region. Cities of strategic importance, such as Chevrodonetsk and Lyczynsk, have been besieged by the Russian military.

“The situation is dire and there are signs of further deterioration,” Mallyar told a news conference. “We have to understand that this is a war and that, unfortunately, casualties on our side are inevitable.”

Sergei Kayte, governor of the Luhansk region of Donbass, described in a video message in the embassy service telegram that the “severe” Russian bombings on Lysiansk had caused severe damage to civilian infrastructure, including the Center for Humanitarian Aid. 3 people were killed in a recent Russian attack. Looking at the Ukrainian players, Khajdaj said, “It’s very difficult for our boys.” “Very difficult. But they have the fort.

Russia’s deadly attacks have also been reported from the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, four people were killed and seven others were injured in the Russian bombing, regional governor Oleg Sinekubov said in a telegram on Thursday. He called on residents to stay in shelters.