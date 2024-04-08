American newspaper refers to many people. They may have had confidential conversations with Trump or his advisers.

The key point of Trump's plan: Ukraine to drop its claims to Crimea and Donbass. So Russia should keep the annexed peninsula and the annexed Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Instead, areas in the south captured by the Russians would go back to Ukraine. In particular, it affects Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. With this solution, both can “save face” and find a way out.

A few days ago reports were already circulating that NATO was addressing the question of territorial claims. So the security alliance could imagine handing over parts of Ukraine to the Russians so that peace could prevail.

Kiev is unlikely to think much of such plans. Volodymyr Zelensky's government has repeatedly insisted that giving up territory is out of the question. It is often argued that this would reward Vladimir Putin for war.

Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans have recently been critical of aid to Ukraine. The 77-year-old has repeatedly said in the past that he would end the war in Ukraine in a very short period of time. Had he been in power, the hike would never have happened, he said.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. The people of the peninsula voted overwhelmingly in favor of joining the Confederation in a controversial referendum.

In the fall of 2022, Moscow annexed Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia. Polls were also conducted on the matter, which critics described as rigged polls. See also The most important responses to the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo

