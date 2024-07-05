Ukraine News: Army pulls out of Donetsk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects his country’s air defenses to be strengthened against Russian airstrikes in July. Zelensky said in his evening video message in Kyiv on Monday that F-16 fighter jets, Patriot air defense systems and long-range missiles, assured in sufficient quantity and quality, will have a decisive impact on the course of the war. Ukraine could get even more protection in its airspace from aggressive Russia this month.

For months, Zelensky has called for more support from Western allies in defending airspace from Russian bombs, missiles and drones. The Head of State continues to believe that the country is on the path to achieving true security. Several countries have promised Ukraine F-16 fighter jets and trained Ukrainian pilots on the machines. Russia sees this as a new level of escalation in the war.

“This month we can bring more strength to Ukraine, especially in protecting our airspace and providing real security to our country,” he said. The country primarily relies on the US as an ally.

Zelensky thanked the US delegation in Kiev for their help

In a meeting with representatives of the US Congress in Kiev, Zelensky thanked Washington for its continued help in the fight against Russian aggression. “It is very important to have an unshakable faith that life must defeat this Russian war and all of Putin’s hostile ambitions,” he said. This requires not only the courage of Ukrainians, but also the courage of our Western partners.

Zelensky said the policy decisions were discussed in order to inflict heavy losses on the aggressors in logistics and equipment, as well as destroy Moscow’s hopes of expanding the war. “For Russia, all this must end in failure – only then will this whole idea of ​​war against Ukraine be defeated,” Zelensky said.

US Republican Mike Turner said in a meeting with Zelensky that Washington supports the people of Ukraine in their struggle for democracy. He pointed out that there were also discussions about Ukrainian armed forces attacking positions on Russian territory with US missiles. No details were given.

Zelensky hopes for additional patriotic deliveries

Zelensky said that the United States is not only providing weapons, but also financing the country’s economy. He reiterated that the country needs more help, especially for air defense. “This is very important because Patriot systems help us save lives and protect infrastructure. We hope to receive additional supplies of these systems in the future,” Zelensky said.

Moscow reports more regional victories

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is increasingly turning into trench warfare. Russian military says it has captured two towns in eastern Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow said in its situation report that units of the “Western” group captured the city of Stepova Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region and took the best positions. In addition, the city of Novopokrovsk in the Donetsk region was captured. Kiev has yet to officially confirm the loss of the two settlements. The information could not be independently verified.

However, a Deepstate portal close to the Ministry of Defense in Kiev partially confirmed the success reports from Moscow. Novopokrovske is marked as having been occupied there for some time. Russian troops have been advancing there since the fall of Avdiivka, which the Ukrainians have converted into a fortress.

On the other hand, Stepova Novoselivka, near the small town of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, is still marked by the Deepstate as being under Ukrainian control. The Russian military has been trying for months to recapture the strategically important railway junction, which was lost to a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the fall of 2022. (DBA)