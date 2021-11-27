Corona damage continues to increase – Milan needs mask

Italy is struggling with a high number of infections and many corona infections. For example, officials are now discussing the need to wear a face mask.
Briefly essentials
- Today Italian authorities have registered 13,700 new cases and more than 50 deaths.
- Intensive care beds increased by 6.2 percent.
- Some cities discuss the need to wear a mask outside.
The impact of corona in Italy has further worsened. As of Thursday, experts have estimated that there have been 125 corona infections per 100,000 people across the country over the past seven days; So the Ministry of Health in Rome on Friday. There were 98 cases in the previous week. The need to wear a mask outside in some big cities is discussed.
This applies from 10am to 10pm every day in Milan’s city center, including the Cathedral of Milan, starting this Saturday.
Worst place in northern Italy
The situation in South Tyrol is much worse, This week the state administration took drastic measures. In some communities, she imposed a night curfew.
There are also more cases in the Friuli-Venice Giulia region on the border with Austria. There is a risk of being divided into yellow zones with strict corona rules.
At least 87.1 percent have been vaccinated once
Across the country, aggression in clinics has increased Hospital and intensive care units (8.1 percent and 6.2 percent). By Friday evening, authorities had registered nearly 13,700 new corona infections and more than 50 deaths from the virus. According to the Ministry of Health, about 87.1 percent of people over the age of twelve have received at least one dose of the Covit-19 vaccine.
More on the topic:
More Stories
Experts in B.1.1.529 – Do Vaccines Protect From the New Corona Variation?
New variant of corona virus – Great Britain suspends flights to six African countries – News
The new corona variant was discovered in South Africa