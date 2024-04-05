April 5, 2024

Ukraine needs anti-aircraft defense and ammunition support

In Paris, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged continued support for Ukraine in defending itself against Russia's war of aggression. “We have reached a critical juncture where it is absolutely critical that we continue to provide the Ukrainians with the security support they need, especially when it comes to ammunition and air defense.”Blinken said on Tuesday during a visit to French defense company Nexter together with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecorne.

The US secretary of state was wary of the question of whether attacks on Russian oil refineries were the right strategic approach for Ukraine. “As far as Ukraine is concerned, our opinion and policy from the beginning has been to do everything we can to help Ukraine defend itself against this Russian aggression.”Blinken said. “At the same time, we do not support or enable attacks by Ukraine outside its borders.”

During a meeting with Lecorne and talks with his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné from Paris, Blinken appealed to the US House of Representatives to finally release a pending billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine. Help is needed now. At the same time, investing in America to produce what is needed.

Meanwhile, France's defense minister announced a plan to increase the production capacity of the Cesar howitzer. Instead of two, six guns are already being produced per month, possibly twelve in the future, Lecornu said. (sda/dpa)

