American Macy Guerin has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for her legs

Her legs are as long as many children are tall: at over 135 centimeters, Masi Gurin is the woman with the longest legs in the world. But what is it like to live with it?

Texan Maci towers several centimeters taller than her surroundings. TikTok

The woman with the longest legs in the world is Texan Masi Guerin.

She is 2.08 cm tall, right leg 134.4 cm long, left leg 135.5 cm long.

Because of her size, finding the right clothes or making a date is challenging.

On the street, people turn to look at her when she walks her dog: 21-year-old Masi Gurin from Texas, USA, is 2.08 meters tall, her legs are over 130 centimeters – 134, 4 right, 135.5 left. In TikTok, the young woman informs her life with this anatomical peculiarity.

Many things that are natural and easy for people of normal height, however, present Maci with challenges: for example, buying jeans. Even in specialty stores, the 21-year-old often finds nothing, so she sews up some of her jeans. But at 225 francs a piece, it's an expensive process.

She should lean in and kiss him

When wearing Macy's high heels, things are very different. Because she hit her head on the roof of her house. Things like unloading the dishwasher or getting the dog to sit on the floor become acrobatic feats.

One more challenge: dating. Because most men are not as tall as Masi. “Men are shy to kiss me in public because I usually have to lean into them.” However, this time, she wasn't too interested in finding her Prince Charming anyway. She wants to focus entirely on encouraging other tall women to stand up for themselves.

Maci is in the Guinness Book of Records

During her time at school, the 21-year-old was bullied for her height, but she has now learned to love herself and her individuality. Because despite the day-to-day problems, Maci's height also has advantages: for example, she can make a living from her Tiktok videos. She has been in the Guinness Book of Records for four years – the woman with the longest legs in the world. Because of her height, she actually had a “big advantage” in basketball and volleyball.