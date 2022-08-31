This man is said to have killed Darja Tukhina

1/16 According to the Russian Secret Service, this man allegedly assisted in the attack on Darja Dukina.

Darya Dukina († 29), one of Putin’s rebels, was killed in a car bomb attack on 20 August. Her father, radical nationalist Alexander Dugin, 60, is also believed to have died in the process. But he accidentally escaped the attack. The background is still unclear. But not to the Russians. The secret service put forward a suspect in no time: Ukrainian agent Natalja V.* (43) was behind it, who managed to leave the country shortly after the assassination.

According to their own reports, Russian investigators have now identified another suspected participant. According to the state agency TASS, the domestic secret service FSB announced that the Ukrainian, born in 1978, entered the country via Estonia on July 30. Specifically: About Boris K.* (44). He allegedly helped prepare the crime and fled Russia again. Among others, K. His agent allegedly provided the necessary documents to his colleague and helped assemble the car bomb.

FSB video from Russia: Is Dukina a murderer?( 01:36 )

The Secret Service has also released pictures of the wanted man. One photo in particular immediately catches the eye. In it, the suspect appears to be hiding in a bush wearing a pirate hat and sunglasses and holding a handgun and a rifle.

“Ukraine, of course, has nothing to do with the explosion”

The post caused a stir and ridicule on the Internet. Many Internet users cannot believe that the Russians are serious about this. Many later posted pictures of the pirates and wrote that new pictures of the suspect had appeared.

Someone else posted a photo of Mr Bean, played by actor Rowan Atkinson (67). The comment reads: “And here’s a picture of the Dukina killer’s MI6 supervisor.”

Cave has so far denied any involvement in the attack. “Of course, the explosion has nothing to do with Ukraine, because we are not a criminal state – like the Russian Federation – and certainly not a terrorist state,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak (50) said shortly after the Russians blamed Ukraine.

“He was not the one who carried out the attack.”

Former Russian MP Ilya Ponomarev (47) says the attack was the work of an underground group. On a Russian opposition radio station operating in Ukraine, he read a statement by the so-called National Republican Army (NRA) in which Dukina was described as a legitimate target in the fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After the FSB report on Natalia V., Ponomaryov told the independent portal Meduza that V. was “not directly involved in the crime”, although he was “not a foreigner”. “He is not the one who carried out the attack, he deserves protection.

However, many people doubt this theory. “There are serious doubts among Russian opposition figures about the group’s credibility,” writes Anastasia Dikomirova, a journalist working for “Zeit” on Twitter. He describes Ponomarev as “unreliable”.

