Donald Trump has boasted of information about Emmanuel Macron’s sex life

Donald Trump has reportedly boasted on several occasions that he has very private information about French President Emmanuel Macron. It is about his sex life.

One source provides the opposite “The Rolling Stone” They whisper that many times. In his context, he says he is aware of Macron’s “indecent” behavior.

Information provided by the Secret Service

The former president says he learned some of the alleged “dirty details” through “intelligence information.”

For example, during an FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, a document with the inscription “Information on the French President” was secured. However, it is not known whether the seized documents contain this information.

Trump spoke to some of his closest associates about the information during and after his time in the White House.

It’s not clear if Trump is talking “nonsense.”

Trump had previously commented on Macron’s “indecent” behavior, which “many people don’t know”. But Intuition also says about “rolling stones”: “It’s often hard to tell whether he’s talking nonsense or not.”

Trump and Macron had a mixed relationship during the former US president’s tenure. At times, Trump seemed to be trying to develop a friendship with Macron. But he again accused the French president. (eu)