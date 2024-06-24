This is exactly how you react to turbulence on a plane

It is the dream of every person who is afraid of flying. The “fasten your seatbelt” sign flashes, the pilot mumbles something unintelligible over the intercom about bad weather, and moments later the plane begins to shake uncontrollably.

Turbulence is not uncommon on airplanes—there’s usually no reason to panic. However, passenger injuries do happen from time to time. A 73-year-old man died on a flight from London to Singapore recently. 18 others were hospitalized with injuries. How does turbulence arise and how do you react? Most important questions and answers. What is turbulence? Turbulence is caused by unsteady air movements. There are various possible causes for this, such as thunderstorms, hot and cold weather, or jet streams (strong westerly winds). Depending on their strength, they are divided into light, moderate, strong or extreme turbulence. Mild turbulence is only noticeable as gentle vibrations and therefore does not cause any problems, severe turbulence is frightening and dangerous.

How often does turbulence occur? Most flights operate without turbulence. The probability depends on various factors. For example, it is more common at high altitudes or in areas such as mountain ranges or deserts. Studies have also found that overall volatility is increasing. Researchers see this as a result of global warming and increased CO2 emissions. Can turbulence be predicted? Although algorithms can be used to predict the likelihood of turbulence using satellites and radar systems, not all turbulence can be predicted. Nevertheless, pilots use forecasts to adjust flight altitude and avoid turbulence if possible. Is turbulence dangerous? There is no clear answer here. Turbulence is generally harmless to aircraft. It is a myth that turbulence causes airplane crashes. They are also built to withstand severe turbulence.