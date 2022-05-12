May 12, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

After returning home: Sniper Shadow came after Wally

Terence Abbott 13 mins ago 3 min read

Wally (40) fought in Ukraine for two months. The Canadian has already served in Iraq and Afghanistan and has been in the headlines for killing an IS terrorist 3.4 kilometers away.. He also proved his mettle as a sniper against Russia.

Wally is currently returning to Canada with his family. One reason is said to be the Russian tank attack on Canadian forces. “Stern” Reported. Another Canadian sniper, Shadow, continues to fight against Russia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Finland and Sweden in NATO – Nordic Farewell to Neutrality – News

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine Overview. Russian Governor “Kherson People’s Republic” +++ The situation of Ukrainian refugees in Prague is coming to a head.

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Corona and hepatitis: adenoviruses under suspicion

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

After returning home: Sniper Shadow came after Wally

13 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Finland and Sweden in NATO – Nordic Farewell to Neutrality – News

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine Overview. Russian Governor “Kherson People’s Republic” +++ The situation of Ukrainian refugees in Prague is coming to a head.

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Corona and hepatitis: adenoviruses under suspicion

1 day ago Terence Abbott