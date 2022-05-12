After returning home: Sniper Shadow came after Wally

Wally (40) fought in Ukraine for two months. The Canadian has already served in Iraq and Afghanistan and has been in the headlines for killing an IS terrorist 3.4 kilometers away.. He also proved his mettle as a sniper against Russia.

Wally is currently returning to Canada with his family. One reason is said to be the Russian tank attack on Canadian forces. “Stern” Reported. Another Canadian sniper, Shadow, continues to fight against Russia.

“Friends die every day”

Wally and Shadow toured Ukraine as a group, first in Kiev and then in Donbass. The shadow was the companion of the wall. Taking some tools, he examined the area outside the shooter’s small focus.

The Canadian couple escaped death several times. Donbass explained in an interview with the shadow broadcaster that it was “hell” “CBC / Radio-Canada”. “Every day there are losses, every day friends die – day by day.” The morning task was to pick up the dead from the night patrol.

The Ukrainians saved the lives of Canadians

Two missions in particular have stayed with the shadow. Once two Canadians wanted to stand in an apartment in Kiev. As soon as they established themselves there, they were spotted by the Russians. After a few minutes, a tank shell flew in their direction. But, it exploded in the apartment next door.

The grenades were followed by heavy machine gun fire. The shooters decided to leave the apartment. Eventually they were rescued by a Ukrainian who shot the Russians with a small rocket launcher and allowed them to escape. “We ran for our lives,” Shadow recalled.

“It was like World War II”

The Canadian unit jumped into a van and drove away. Due to lack of space, the shadow had to catch two headrests when the back door was open. “If I’re free, that’s all,” the sniper insists. “The man in the passenger seat continued to fire at the Russians.”

According to Shadow, it was even worse at Donbass. “It simply came to our notice then. Rain, mud, ditches. “Once the Canadians sat in a ditch with two Ukrainians and lit cigarettes. Wally warned both of them that the Russians could keep an eye on them, but the Ukrainians ignored the warning.

Shadow invites Western nations to action

A few seconds later there was a huge explosion. “I fell back into the abyss, on my back. Like those movies,” the shadow recalled. One Ukrainian died instantly, the other was still breathing, but had no legs. “We still had eye contact. I looked at him, he looked at me. Then his head fell to the right side and the body bent. That’s how he died. “

Despite the terrible things that Shadow has already experienced in Ukraine, he wants to continue fighting. Although his partner Wally is not by his side. The Canadian sees clear words to the West: “If NATO had intervened, the war would have ended in a week. We need troops in Ukraine, not prayer. “(Obf)