Boy escapes kidnapping in Pottstown

Sammy Green followed on his way home last Friday in Pottstown, USA. The boy reacted with lightning speed, sought help and thus avoided a possible kidnapping.

Ten-year-old Sammy Green of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, was walking his usual route home from school last Friday. But then a strange woman appeared.

She starts talking to him, offering to buy him food at a grocery store: “Are you going to Wawa too? I’m going to Wawa. What will you buy from Wawa? Where is your family?” The stranger asked him like a local TV station «6abc» reported.

Sammy immediately sensed something was wrong. “I was scared and shaking, so I had to think fast,” the boy says. Then, if anyone followed him, he remembered what his father had taught him: “Don’t trust them. Be normal, go see the big guy.” So Danny went to his favorite store, Bee Funky.

Potential smuggling prevented

Once inside, the stranger stood at the door. Sammy approached cashier Hannah Daniels, 17, and whispered to her what was going on. He told her: ‘This girl has been following me for some time. I will pretend you are my mother.”

Without hesitation, Hannah went to the door and locked it. The campaign was successful: the unknown fled.

“I cried every time”

In fact, the woman was found by Pottstown police later that week and committed to a psychiatric hospital. So Sami’s family did not file a case against the woman.

Sammy’s father, Sam Green, tells the TV network how proud he is of his son — and how difficult it was for him to watch the surveillance video. “I cried every time I saw it.” Sammy is currently being driven home from school by a family friend. The family hopes their story will encourage other families to talk to their children early about such sightings. (LRC)