November 16, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

The Russians are outnumbered by the Ukrainians and flee

Terence Abbott 24 mins ago 2 min read

Is my discipline ending?

The outnumbered Ukrainians put the Russians to flight

Video footage from Kherson shows Russian soldiers fleeing as their position is attacked – albeit clearly outnumbered.

The morale of the Russian soldiers was completely gone. A video from the recently released Cherson in southern Ukraine makes this impression. The recording shows how a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle – completely alone – moves into a reinforced Russian position. This position is in the drainage irrigation canal.

Bombs explode near the tank, but miss it. Just before this point, five to six Ukrainian soldiers jumped out of the tank and headed towards the fort while firing their guns.

See also  Russian ambassador reprimands Switzerland

