The Russians are outnumbered by the Ukrainians and flee

The morale of the Russian soldiers was completely gone. A video from the recently released Cherson in southern Ukraine makes this impression. The recording shows how a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle – completely alone – moves into a reinforced Russian position. This position is in the drainage irrigation canal.

Bombs explode near the tank, but miss it. Just before this point, five to six Ukrainian soldiers jumped out of the tank and headed towards the fort while firing their guns.

Suddenly they run away

What happens next is surprising: Despite the numerical superiority, some of the 20 to 25 Russian defenders leave their positions. Only three to five Russians protested. Meanwhile, more than a dozen Russian soldiers stand idly by – watching. But even they run away as soon as the first Ukrainian soldier reaches the spot.

Even experts are surprised by the phenomena shown. Czech paratrooper Ivo Jelinka wrote on Twitter that the attack was “unbelievable” and “breathtaking until the last moment”. German military historian Jorid Windges noted on Twitter that attacking outnumbered or directly targeting an enemy position was indeed a violation of the traditions of war. The video shows that morale is the best force multiplier “since the invention of organized conflict.” (pop)