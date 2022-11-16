November 16, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

This is how Donald Trump is lying about his 2024 presidential announcement

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 3 min read

1/6

Donald Trump wants to return to the White House.

Selena Euchner from New York

Former US President Donald Trump (76) wants to return to the White House and has now officially let everyone know. At his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, he delivers a speech full of innuendoes against Joe Biden, 79, and falsehoods about Trump’s victories.

Here's Trump announcing his candidacy

He wants to be president: Here’s Trump announcing his candidacy(01:51)

“America’s comeback begins now,” Trump begins the speech. That’s the only time Trump seems energetic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Russians are outnumbered by the Ukrainians and flee

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

“Big Announcement” Today: Will Trump Run Again in 2024?

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Former Vice President Mike Pence wants to run against Trump

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

This is how Donald Trump is lying about his 2024 presidential announcement

2 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The Russians are outnumbered by the Ukrainians and flee

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

“Big Announcement” Today: Will Trump Run Again in 2024?

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Former Vice President Mike Pence wants to run against Trump

1 day ago Terence Abbott