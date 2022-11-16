This is how Donald Trump is lying about his 2024 presidential announcement

1/6 Donald Trump wants to return to the White House.

Selena Euchner from New York

Former US President Donald Trump (76) wants to return to the White House and has now officially let everyone know. At his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, he delivers a speech full of innuendoes against Joe Biden, 79, and falsehoods about Trump’s victories.

He wants to be president: Here’s Trump announcing his candidacy( 01:51 )

“America’s comeback begins now,” Trump begins the speech. That’s the only time Trump seems energetic.

Teleprompter Trump is silent

Silent and quiet, the former president reads his words from the teleprompter. His mood differs significantly from speeches from recent years.

The fiery choice of words had nothing to do with the speech before the capital storm. But Trump is true to one thing: He bombards his listeners with lies and exaggerations. The audience, made up mainly of Trump fanatics and “Maka” supporters, cheered.

The tax cut is a lie

Trump is lying about passing the biggest tax cuts and reform in our nation’s history. But his 2017 tax cuts lagged behind many.

He then boasts of being the birthplace of the “Greatest Economy”. That too is wrong. Average annual growth under Trump was lower than under former presidents Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan — and that was before the pandemic.

USA connoisseur classifies: “He has demonstrated that he has a greater chance of mobilizing enemies.”( 05:05 )

Gas prices lie

Trump rails against current gas prices. The reason for this, according to him: the Biden administration’s “war on American energy.”

Economists attribute the rise in prices to the coronavirus pandemic and supply disruptions caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Inflation is a lie

Trump then promises his potential voters “unity.” Minutes later, Trump says: “We will defeat the far-left Democrats who are trying to destroy our country from the inside.”

Trump says inflation is “zero” under him. The inflation rate fluctuated between 1.6 and 2.3 percent during the four years of his tenure. It comes from government data.

Defeat for the Republican Party: Donald Trump is raging behind the scenes( 01:56 )

Medieval lie

He also says that Republicans may have a majority in Congress in the midterms. There is no independent conclusion yet. This may still happen, although it has not been confirmed. Trump, however, considers it his victory.

Trump assures his people that he will win easily in 2024 because “everyone can see what a terrible job was done in those two years.”

Promises

Meanwhile, Trump made interesting promises. So he wants the death penalty for drug crimes in the US. He wants to end homelessness and plant “our beautiful American flag on Mars.”

Biden and Democrats have repeatedly called Trump a “far-left lunatic.” Most American television stations muted live coverage shortly after the nominations were announced — and characterized the pile-up of falsehoods.