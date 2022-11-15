November 15, 2022

“Big Announcement” Today: Will Trump Run Again in 2024?

There will be a “big announcement” today

Will Trump run again in 2024?

Former US President Donald Trump, 76, has promised to make a “big announcement” on Tuesday. He is expected to comment on contesting the 2024 elections.

A potential Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election continues: Donald Trump.

Will you do it? Mid-term elections Donald Trump (76) lost his appetite for the US presidency? Or does he ignore critics in his own party? Tuesday should clarify whether the Republican Party will seek re-election in the 2024 presidential election.

A day before the by-election Trump stoked expectations last week: “On Tuesday, November 15th I will make a very big announcement.” The former president wrote on his social media site Truth Social that this day will be the most important day in American history.

