“Big Announcement” Today: Will Trump Run Again in 2024?

Former US President Donald Trump, 76, has promised to make a “big announcement” on Tuesday. He is expected to comment on contesting the 2024 elections.

1/6 A potential Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election continues: Donald Trump.

Will you do it? Mid-term elections Donald Trump (76) lost his appetite for the US presidency? Or does he ignore critics in his own party? Tuesday should clarify whether the Republican Party will seek re-election in the 2024 presidential election.

A day before the by-election Trump stoked expectations last week: “On Tuesday, November 15th I will make a very big announcement.” The former president wrote on his social media site Truth Social that this day will be the most important day in American history.

Criticism from their own teams

It is now clear that the Democrats will not be able to challenge for control of the Senate as the Republicans had hoped. This brought criticism of Trump from his own quarters. He damaged the party in the by-elections by supporting outsiders with little chance of winning.

Past According to predictions, the candidate he supported, Kari Lake (53), lost In the Arizona gubernatorial election. Instead, Democrat Katie Hobbs, 52, entered the race.

Former partners have their own ambitions

Even Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence (63) is now estranged from his former partner. He thinks there will be better alternatives in the future, Pence said in a statement on Monday Interview with ABC News Television. Pence was thinking about himself, too: He said he and his family were considering running for the Republican Party.

Trump’s biggest intra-party adversary may be Trump’s 2024 candidacy Ron DeSantis (44), Governor of Florida. DeSantis was clearly re-elected in the midterm elections. A former Trump student has become a new star among Republicans. He has yet to officially announce his ambition for the US presidency. But DeSantis wants more. Soon after winning the election, he made it clear: “For me the fight has just begun.

Majority in the House of Representatives

Trump is now officially left in the dark as he intends to announce at 9pm local time (3am Swiss time on Wednesday) at his private estate Mar-a-Lago “Big”. Meanwhile, in the House of Representatives, Republicans hold a narrow majority. It’s also certain that Trump can be trusted with his radical “Make America Great Again” premise.

Whether the former US president will actually be the Republican nominee for 2024 ultimately rests in the hands of the party. In the primaries, Trump must first win the internal election campaign.