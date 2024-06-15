No Entry!: Influencer causes scandal by visiting Forbidden Island

– The influencer visits the forbidden island and causes corruption Budelli Pink Beach is closed to the public. A Brazilian woman living in Dubai posted videos in violation of the ban – and was subsequently found out and fined.

Spiaggia rosa and its distinctive pink sand. Credit: Flickr/Eduardo Garcia

A Dubai-based influencer has been fined €1,800 after he illegally reached Spiaggia Rosa, a pink beach on the Sardinian island of Butelli, in a chartered boat and shared his activities there on social media.

The woman recorded her trip to the island in videos. Screenshots: Instagram/@Rogeriaguiadubai

The incident caused great outrage among the Sardinian population and received strong coverage in the local media. Because Spiaggia Rosa and the whole island belong to La Maddalena Archipelago National Park. Access to the beach has been restricted since the 1990s to protect the natural area from degradation.

Officials from the La Maddalena Archipelago Coast Guard quickly identified the woman and fined her for trespassing and trespassing. The Coast Guard found that the catamaran the influencer was on did not have an entry permit, and the commercial operator who chartered the vessel had not been issued a permit. He was also fined €1,500.

