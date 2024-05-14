May 14, 2024

The Bernoleum in Basel is occupied by activists: the university administration issues an ultimatum

Terence Abbott 18 mins ago 2 min read
The Bernoleum in Basel is occupied by activists: the university administration issues an ultimatum

In a statement, SVP Basel-Stadt condemns the occupation of the Bernoullanum at the University of Basel. The party is calling on the rectory not to extend the ultimatum and to vacate the building by Tuesday evening.

“Students who oppose this expulsion must be expelled and all anti-Semitic incidents must be reported,” the party’s demand continues. “If the university does not enforce the eviction this evening, the SVP demands that Government Councilor Mustafa Atisi intervene.”

“It is regrettable that the University of Basel gave a generous ultimatum to the occupiers, unlike ETH Zurich, for example, which did not act quickly,” the party continues to criticize the university. “The credibility of the university is at stake.”

Also: “. A lot of trust has been destroyed by the management’s very reluctant approach to the intolerable conditions of the Urban Studies Department. The SVP will not tolerate any more lax approach. This is unacceptable in Basel given the special relationship with the State of Israel.

Individual members of the party are also criticizing the university on Twitter. For example, SVP Grand Councilor Joel Thuring:

Laetitia Block, vice president of SVP Basel-Stadt, called for the university to be evacuated on Monday.

