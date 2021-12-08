December 8, 2021

USA: Mommy dies of goiter – Breastmilk donation for baby

December 8, 2021

    Megan Richard’s greatest desire is to breastfeed her baby until she is one year old.

    But the mother of six died of a corona infection.

    Now her family is collecting breast milk as a donation.

    His family also asks him to be vaccinated. The 32-year-old was not vaccinated.

Megan Richards wanted nothing more than to breastfeed her five-month-old baby Miles until her first birthday. But she can’t. At age 32, six times as many mothers die from the effects of corona infection.

Her family is now trying to fulfill Megan Richards’ last wish. To do this, she asks to donate breast milk. “It’s one of the things she loved most about her baby. It’s important to her, it’s important to me,” her husband Michael Richards told Good Morning America.

