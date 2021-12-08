USA: Mommy dies of goiter – Breastmilk donation for baby

1/5 Megan Richard’s greatest desire is to breastfeed her baby until she is one year old.

2/5 But the mother of six died of a corona infection.



4/5 Now her family is collecting breast milk as a donation.

5/5 His family also asks him to be vaccinated. The 32-year-old was not vaccinated.

Megan Richards wanted nothing more than to breastfeed her five-month-old baby Miles until her first birthday. But she can’t. At age 32, six times as many mothers die from the effects of corona infection.

Her family is now trying to fulfill Megan Richards’ last wish. To do this, she asks to donate breast milk. “It’s one of the things she loved most about her baby. It’s important to her, it’s important to me,” her husband Michael Richards told Good Morning America.

She refused to stop giving milk

“When she was sick and I wanted her to stay in bed and rest, she stopped expressing milk and she refused,” her husband continues.

Megan Richard’s wish is asked. So far, a family in Oak Crowe, Missouri, has donated about 11 liters of breast milk.

“The first donation we received came from a woman named Megan,” said Brittany Ebenezer, Megan’s sister. Fox News. “It’s so gratifying to know that other mothers care so much about us in fulfilling my sister’s wishes.”

According to the deceased’s sister, they need less than 300 liters until the baby’s first birthday. The family has already received 300 emails from women who wish to donate – and a freezer for storage.

Caution Last video: Dictogerin dies of corona – and calls for vaccinations( 01:51 )

The mother was not vaccinated

The 32-year-old mother died Nov. 15. His goiter symptoms were initially easy to treat. However, her health deteriorated so much that she lost the fight.

Megan Richards was not vaccinated. Michael Richards and his family are now encouraging people to get vaccinated. “I’m sorry I didn’t press her anymore,” he says. He showed photos of his wife and baby to the media. (euc)