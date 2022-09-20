That’s why it’s best for pets to sleep on the bed

Marriages have been divorced because dogs, cats, etc. shared a bedroom. However, researchers are now pouring grist over the mill of proponents of animal snorers.

A good night’s sleep is very important for the body and helps protect against serious diseases such as heart attack or stroke.

Not using your iPhone in the bedroom, reading a book instead of the remote control in bed, and cutting back on caffeine in the evening are ways to help you get a good night’s sleep. Now experts have added the bedridden pet to the list.

Pets in bed

A Mayo Clinic study found that half of patients who complained of poor sleep were pet owners who had been woken up by their loved ones. However, since then, the company has re-evaluated its results. The Center for Sleep Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, says pet owners who sleep in bed with their pets feel safe and comfortable.

The study involved 150 participants, whose pets and sleeping patterns were checked. 56 percent of pet owners let their animal friend sleep in bed with them. 20 percent felt the animal disturbed their sleep and 31 percent said having their animal with them at night helped them – it made them feel relaxed and secure. This was especially true for people living alone.

Pet owners sleep better with their pet on the bed

“Many pet owners see their pets as family members that they want to include in many areas of their lives. Since humans spend a significant amount of time sleeping, it’s understandable that pet owners want to keep their animals close to them at night,” the researchers say. “As more households own multiple animals, the challenge of finding suitable sleeping accommodations increases.”

Have a good quality mattress, pillow and towel, keep the bedroom cool and try to avoid agitation and stress an hour before bed. (cm)

