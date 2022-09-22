September 23, 2022

Vladimir Putin issues orders to his commanders on the battlefield

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

His officials sneer at this and complain

Putin commands generals on the battlefield

Vladimir Putin has direct access to his commanders on the battlefield. They must now take their orders directly from the Kremlin boss. However, they don’t like it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is now issuing his own instructions to his commanders on the battlefield about what to do.

Must be Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin (69). Ignore the Ministry of Defense – Ignore it. But now it’s time for Putin to command his commanders on the battlefield in Ukraine.

the sea CNN It is the Russian president who gives his instructions to the generals. Two sources familiar with US and Western intelligence information told the broadcaster. This is about a very unusual tactic in a modern army.

