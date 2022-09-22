Vladimir Putin issues orders to his commanders on the battlefield

Vladimir Putin has direct access to his commanders on the battlefield. They must now take their orders directly from the Kremlin boss. However, they don’t like it.

Must be Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin (69). Ignore the Ministry of Defense – Ignore it. But now it’s time for Putin to command his commanders on the battlefield in Ukraine.

the sea CNN It is the Russian president who gives his instructions to the generals. Two sources familiar with US and Western intelligence information told the broadcaster. This is about a very unusual tactic in a modern army.

According to sources, this points to a dysfunctional command structure that has been apparent since the start of Russia’s current war.

Putin’s generals mock his actions

But things get even worse for the Russian president: his generals

Make fun of his actions. According to CNN, the intelligence interception has Russian officials arguing among themselves. Then friends and relatives back home complain about the decisions made in Moscow.

There are massive differences of opinion about the strategy. The military leadership could not agree on where to focus efforts to strengthen the defensive lines.

And the tactics are not entirely clear

The Russian military is also divided over how to deal with Ukraine’s unexpected advances on the battlefield. Russia is on the defensive in the east and south.

Vladimir Putin has announced partial demobilization in his country. So the players will go up. However, many see this as a weakness for Putin, who has vowed not to call for mobilization. Forward players are considered cannon fodder. Tactics and structures for further Russian operations in the war are still not entirely clear.

The mobilization has sparked protests across Russia. More than a thousand demonstrators have already been arrested. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (44) has also called on the Russians to protest. So he says: “Resist! Fight! Run! Or go to Ukrainian prison». (eu)