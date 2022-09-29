Teacher beats student to death over typo

In India, a teacher beats and kicks his student with a cane. Because the boy misspelled the word “community”. Now the boy is dead and the teacher has fled.

This action shook India! The teacher who beat his 15-year-old student in the hospital! “Bild” reported that Nikhil D* died on Monday at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh due to his injuries being so severe.

Earlier this month, the teacher beat the student unconscious and kicked him with a cane, the deceased’s father said. Nikhil D. For misspelling the word “community”.

The victim belonged to Dalit, the lowest caste of Indian society. They are discriminated against and referred to as “untouchables” in India.

Demonstrators set a police vehicle on fire

The same day, after the student’s death, several hundred protesters took to the streets at the scene of the incident.

People have demanded that the teacher be arrested before the boy’s body is cremated.DRT world» is reported. Because the man is running!

Protesters set a police vehicle on fire. Police Commissioner Charu Nigam said: We used force to calm the crowd and the situation was brought under control soon. About 12 people were arrested.

Indian police are looking for the teacher. A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that he will be arrested soon. (LRC)

