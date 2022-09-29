September 30, 2022

Teacher beats student to death over typo

Due to typo

The teacher beat the student († 15) to death

In India, a teacher beats and kicks his student with a cane. Because the boy misspelled the word “community”. Now the boy is dead and the teacher has fled.

Student Nikhil D. († 15) Killed by his teacher in India.

This action shook India! The teacher who beat his 15-year-old student in the hospital! “Bild” reported that Nikhil D* died on Monday at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh due to his injuries being so severe.

Earlier this month, the teacher beat the student unconscious and kicked him with a cane, the deceased’s father said. Nikhil D. For misspelling the word “community”.

