Strike in Germany: SBB advises against travel

Warning strike SBB advises against travel – train services are suspended in Germany There will be another warning strike by rail and transport companies in Germany on Friday. Switzerland is also affected. Published 21. April 2023, 09:32

Train services in Germany were paralyzed today due to a warning strike.

Passengers should postpone their journey.

Switzerland is also affected.

Deutsche Bahn (DB) “almost completely suspended” its operations due to a warning strike by the Railways and Transport Agency (EVG) on Friday morning. DB spokesman Achim Stass said regional and S-Bahn transport would return to schedule “very quickly” after the strike ends at eleven o’clock. However, in long-distance transportation, it takes longer. Trains to be run again “gradually” from 1pm; However, disruptions are expected till evening.

The speaker called on travelers to postpone their journeys until the days after the strike if possible. After Friday’s strike, Stass warned, “the trains will be very crowded.” Tickets purchased on Friday are valid until Tuesday.

SBB advises against travel to Germany on April 21. “There is no alternative transport. Postpone your planned journey to another day and take note of the information from the relevant transport company,” SBB writes on its website.

The Swiss were also affected by the German strikes. If you want to fly from Hamburg to Zürich on a Thursday or Friday, you will need to extend your stay by a few days. On the other hand, flights will be operated from Zurich to Hamburg. Flights to and from Dusseldorf have been completely canceled on both days.

