Sochi: Putin is said to have his secret hideout here

Sotchi New recordings of Putin’s secret hideout – that’s what you need to find out Putin repeatedly disappears from the scene for days, no one knows where. Until now: A research team has reportedly succeeded in finding one of his retreats. Updated 8. April 2023, 12:45

Voices from the Kremlin speak of Putin’s “paranoia.” AFP The Russian president must touch only his own mug and always wear a bulletproof vest in public. In addition, he must have several hiding places that serve as places of retreat. AFP One of these hideouts is said to be 50 kilometers from Sochi. It is protected by, inter alia, a missile defense system. Google Maps The property includes three houses, a ski lift and a missile defense system. Google Maps

Putin is said to be ruled by parochialism.

He repeatedly disappears from the scene for a few days – no one knows.

A state-owned research team has now succeeded in finding one of his retreats.

Putin is said to be afraid: before war broke out in Ukraine, the Kremlin existed Putin’s accusation is “paranoia” ask. Footage showed him carrying only his own mug, wearing a bulletproof vest in public and always surrounded by a crowd of bodyguards.

The fear of something happening to him is high now President of Russia gradually withdraws. He repeatedly disappears from the place for a few days and no one knows where he is during this time. According to “Frankfurter Rundschau”, a research team led by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has now succeeded in identifying one of Putin’s retreats. The group says the president has a secret hideout with a missile defense system.

Three buildings, a helipad and a missile defense system

According to the research of “NavalnyLive”, Putin’s secret residence is in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, 50 kilometers from Sochi. Officially, the nearly 20-hectare property belongs to Gazprom, but unofficially it is said to be the winter residence of the Russian president.

The property consists of three buildings, a helipad and a ski lift. There is also a missile defense system for the protection of the President.

Despite the fear that something might happen to him, Putin does not want to give up the luxury life: part of the property is a wellness area, a Swarovski chandelier or a luxury grand piano worth about 70,000 francs «NavalnyLive» research group.

Not the only retreat

Said property — if it is one — may not be Putin’s only hideout. Rumors of Putin’s retreat have surfaced repeatedly in recent months. Putin, for example, is said to have a residence in Valdai, where he lives with his mistress, or hides in a hideaway in the Urals.

Estonian defense chief Riho Terras once claimed Putin was hiding in war-torn Ukraine.