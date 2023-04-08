Elliðaey, Iceland: Who Lives in the “Loneliest House in the World”?

Elliðayey, Iceland Who Lives in the “Loneliest House in the World”? South of Iceland is a small island with a house on it. There are many myths surrounding the building. Published 8. April 2023, 08:32

This tiny house in the middle of Elliðaey Island is called “the loneliest house in the world”. Twitter It was built in 1954. But no one lives in the house. Instagram/theclutchcorner The island and house belong to a hunting club. Instagram/theclutchcorner The association organizes puffin hunting excursions. Wikipedia/CC BY-SA Hunting excursions are offered for around 300 euros. The island can only be reached by boat, parachute or helicopter. Instagram/theclutchcorner

There is a small white house on the island of Elliðaey.

It has been dubbed “the world’s loneliest house” on the Internet.

Although uninhabited, it has an owner.

Around Elliðaey Island off the coast Islands There are many legends. A Single cottage The 0.45 square kilometer boulder in the middle is of particular interest to the weaving community. Who Lives in the “Loneliest House in the World”? When was it built? And for what purpose?

Elliðaey is a small volcanic island in the Vestmannaejar (Westman Islands) archipelago in southern Iceland, the birthplace of the Icelandic Vikings. The island can only be reached by boat, parachute or helicopter. One of the legends says that in the past a woman hid from the conquerors in Ellie to raise her son. Fishing villages were settled 300 years ago, but the island has been uninhabited since 1930 – the only inhabitants are puffins.

The “loneliest house in the world” has an owner

However, this small, well-preserved building sits on one of the slopes overlooking the sea. Although no one lives there and Ellie has no electricity or running water, the house is in perfect condition.

It became famous in 2000 when the then Prime Minister of Iceland, Davy Odsson, wanted to give the house to singer Björk because she had done more for the country than most Icelanders. But it never came, because it soon became clear that the remote White House had an owner.

A cottage without electricity but with a sauna

Again serious rumors arose: it was once said to be owned by a fanatical religious monk, and then the house and island were allegedly bought by an eccentric millionaire to use as a refuge in case of a zombie apocalypse.

In fact, the island is owned by an association that organizes puffin hunting excursions. The club built a house in 1954 to store hunters’ equipment. The house also has a sauna powered by a rainwater harvesting system. Hunting excursions are offered for around 300 euros. Although puffins are protected by law in most countries today, these birds are still caught and eaten in Iceland.

