Isolation for travelers – Germany declares Switzerland a high-risk area – now what? – News

Anyone who has not been fully vaccinated or wants to return to Germany should be kept in isolation for ten days in the future. An overview.

When does Switzerland fit in from the high-risk area? The German government has now classified Switzerland as a high-risk area. This was written by Robert Koch at RKI News. This restriction will take effect on Sunday, December 5th.

What does this mean for people entering Germany? Anyone entering Germany from a high-risk area who has not been fully vaccinated or recovered should be isolated for ten days. After five days, isolation can be reduced by a negative corona test. Children under the age of twelve should be isolated for five days. Vaccinated and cured people are required to register their entry digitally, with no additional requirements.

What applies to cross-border travelers? Anyone residing in Switzerland or Germany is exempt from the segregation rule if they have to move to another country to pursue their career, study or training. Anyone staying in a high-risk area of ​​Switzerland for less than 24 hours as part of border traffic or entering the Federal Republic of Germany for up to 24 hours is exempt from isolation. See the list of German officials for this Exceptions.

Are Germans now banned from going to Switzerland? No. However, classifying Switzerland as a high-risk area is in line with the Foreign Office’s travel warning in Berlin for unwanted travel. This makes it easier for German tourists to cancel already booked free trips – but this is not a travel ban.

Why this drastic move by Germany? German authorities justify their approach with the high number of epidemics in Switzerland. Switzerland is currently considered a high-risk area for Govt 19 infection. 7-day events per 100,000 citizens are 912.92 higher in Switzerland than in 684.56 (as of December 3).

Which countries are on the German list of high risk areas? Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands have long been considered high-risk areas. In addition to Switzerland, the German government has declared Poland, Liechtenstein, Jordan and Mauritius as new high-risk areas. From to Sunday Danger list Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Thailand, Uzbekistan and the Caribbean will be eliminated.

How are the Swiss authorities behaving? Switzerland is also tightening its entry requirements. All countries will be removed from the isolated list from tomorrow Saturday. The rigorous testing method applies to this. Anyone entering Switzerland must undergo a second test (PCR or Antigen Rapid Test) between the fourth and seventh day of entry into the country, in addition to a negative PCR test. The duty to test also applies to persons who have been vaccinated and recovered. Non-vaccinated individuals will be allowed to travel only from hazardous areas outside the Schengen area for private purposes in difficult conditions.

What does tourism say? HotellerieSuisse describes Germany’s decision as a “disaster”. A spokesman for the Hotel Press Association of the German Press Agency (DPA) says ten days of isolation for those who have not been vaccinated prevents guests from spending their holidays in Switzerland. The Swiss Tourist Association is very relaxed. “All travel restrictions are detrimental to tourism,” a DPA spokesman said. However, the vaccination rate in Germany is so high that many Germans are still able to enter Switzerland freely.