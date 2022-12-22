December 22, 2022

Serial killer Charles Sobraj released from jail

Known for the Netflix series “The Snake”.

Bikini killer Charles Sobraj released from prison

The Netflix series made Charles Chopra famous. The Frenchman is considered a notorious serial killer. He has been in jail since 2003 for killing two tourists. Now he is free again.

He’s a free man again: French serial killer Charles Soubraj.

French serial killer Charles Soubraj, portrayed in the Netflix series The Snake, has been released from prison after two decades. Nepal’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release and deportation of a 78-year-old man on medical grounds.

Sobharaj killed a large number of people in Asia in the 1970s and was linked to more than 20 murders. He has been in jail since 2003 in Nepal for killing two North American tourists.

