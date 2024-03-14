Russia before the elections: vote well!

Choose beautifully!
Vladimir Putin changed the constitution and eliminated his opponents. So Russia is well prepared for this election. Scenes from a country that can't help but get drunk on itself.
Additional external content can be found here. If you agree that cookies are set by external providers and that personal data is transmitted through them to external providers, you can allow all cookies and display external content directly.
Eventually, no one sat down anymore. The flag of Russia shines brightly from large screens into the hall, and confetti rains in white, blue and red. Crocus City Hall near Moscow shook six thousand people, everyone shouted: “Yes Ruski” – I am Russian. The singer raises his fist in the air: “I am Russian. I'm going to the end.” A short break, then the national anthem, six thousand people waved the little paper flags they had been given at the entrance.
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
Paris bedbug plague: France blames Russian online trolls
Giuseppina (103) lost her driver's license – now she wants to ride a scooter
Ukraine is set to lose two important patriotic air defense systems