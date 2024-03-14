Russia before the elections: vote well!

– Choose beautifully! Vladimir Putin changed the constitution and eliminated his opponents. So Russia is well prepared for this election. Scenes from a country that can't help but get drunk on itself.

Pure Propaganda: Russian singer Shaman, in concert here in Moscow. Photo: Sergey Karpukhin (Imaco Images)

Eventually, no one sat down anymore. The flag of Russia shines brightly from large screens into the hall, and confetti rains in white, blue and red. Crocus City Hall near Moscow shook six thousand people, everyone shouted: “Yes Ruski” – I am Russian. The singer raises his fist in the air: “I am Russian. I'm going to the end.” A short break, then the national anthem, six thousand people waved the little paper flags they had been given at the entrance.