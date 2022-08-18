Roger Federer offers refreshing tips to city joggers

City tourism in Switzerland should no longer be redundant. Roger Federer and running shoe company Ann are helping keep foreign tourists coming back.

Without Roger Federer (41), nothing works on Switzerland Tour (ST). Tennis star Robert De Niro (79) or Hollywood giants like Anne Hathaway (39) promote the beauty of Switzerland.

Background: Since Corona, Swiss cities have seen no foreign guests. Tourists did not return in the first half of 2022, and the number of overnight stays continued to decline. There is still “a lot” missing before the numbers return for 2019. After all, customers from big Asian markets such as China, India or Korea are still not fully there, says ST director Martin Nydegger (51).

Guests from Italy, Spain or Great Britain and abroad are even rarer. According to Nydegger, things are currently looking good for guests from France, Germany or the Benelux countries.

In any case, the “Swiss Cities Run” campaign must save the cities now. So sports tourists will soon be running through Basel, Geneva, Lugano and Zurich. And covered in sweat, they walk through the sights or praise the closeness of nature in the cities.

Roger Federer’s Rejuvenation Note

It is especially tiring in Basel. In the ad, an exhausted runner stands on the banks of the Rhine, hands on knees. Afterwards, Federer tipped him to try to cool off at the Rhinebath in Brett.

A collaboration with On, the running shoe company that Federer is involved with, will be more valuable than the tennis star’s brief appearance. Together with Switzerland tourism, sports visitors will be brought closer to the running and training grounds in Swiss cities.

It is not known what Swiss tourism is charging for Federer’s commitment and campaign with Ann. Either way, ability is great: 4 in 10 describe themselves as runners. If only a fraction of them run through Swiss cities and go sightseeing in the future, the number of overnight stays could rise again. And on, running shoe sales can continue to rise.