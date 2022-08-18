A long list of lawsuits against Donald Trump

1/6 The list of lawsuits and investigations against Donald Trump is long.

Selena Euchner, New York (USA)

The former US President Donald Trump’s (76) Florida home was raided by the US Federal Police, the FBI, in a historic event. A process is now underway, but not the only one.

FBI raid

During the investigation, the FBI found some material that could incriminate the former president. Including “top secret” documents. It’s not yet clear what will happen next, but an indictment is highly likely. If convicted, Trump could face decades in prison.

The next case is January 6

The Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Trump continues on January 6. Many died when the storm hit the capital. The inquiry team collects evidence. There is an opportunity to file a charge sheet here.

The second case was on January 6

However, this is not the only investigation into the Capitol’s storm — but one of many. Washington DC Attorney General Carl Racine (59) is currently conducting a criminal investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 incident.

January 6 Case of the House of Representatives

Ten members of the House of Representatives are suing Trump, his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, 78, and two right-wing activists. This is an attempt to prevent Congress from confirming the January 6 vote.

January 6 complaint by Capitol Cops

Trump has also been sued by the police. Three separate lawsuits have been filed against Trump by Capitol officials. This is due to the emotional and physical injuries the officers suffered during the January 6 attack.

A January 6 complaint by M.P

Rep. Eric Swalwell, 41, is suing Trump, Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Mo Brooks over the Jan. 6 riot. Allegation: You violated federal civil rights law.

A January 6 complaint by the Metropolitan Police

Two members of the Metropolitan Police are suing Trump over injuries sustained as a result of the Capitol storm.

Georgia Investigation

Trump called on 67-year-old Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to get him the votes he needed. Word: “I want to find 11,780 votes.” Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis, 50, is conducting the investigation with a special grand jury. They want to press charges.

Civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization

New York Attorney General Letitia James (63) is investigating the Trump team. Why? Due to alleged illegal business practices. Skepticism: The Trump team has finessed property rights. The process is ongoing.

A criminal case against the Trump Organization

But this is not the only case against the Trump Organization. The Manhattan Attorney’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into the alleged tax fraud. Charge sheets have already been filed against the company and its former chief financial officer, Alan Weiselberg, 75. The process begins this year.

The case of Mary Trump

Trump’s family is also suing him. His daughter-in-law Mary Trump, 57, is suing him for defrauding him of millions of dollars. And sued him.

Defamation suit

Writer E. Jean Carroll (78) has been suing Trump for defamation since 2019. She said he raped her in the 90s.

Suffrage case

The Legal Defense Fund is currently suing Trump and the Trump campaign for trying to sway the 2020 election.

class action

Since 2018, the Trump Organization, Donald Trump and his three children have been sued in a class action lawsuit. It’s all about using your brand name.

The case of the protesters

Protesters have also filed a case against him. Because in 2015, Trump’s security team allegedly assaulted them in front of Trump Tower.