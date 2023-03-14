Rishi Sunak gets into trouble with the police because of his dog

“Novagate” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in fresh trouble with the police – because of his dog British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has not always taken the law seriously. Now he has been reprimanded by the police for letting his dog Noah run free despite being on a leash. Published March 14, 2023 at 9:47 pm

After a warning, Rishi Sunak puts his Noah on a rope. Tik Tok/20min

Rishi Sunak is again targeted by the police.

The British Prime Minister let his dog off the leash while walking in Hyde Park.

“Novagate” isn’t the first minor scandal to host a super-rich prime minister.

The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Caught up with the police again – this time because of his dog. Sunak and his family were filmed walking their Labrador Nova in London’s Hyde Park, where signs clearly state that all dogs must be on a lead.

In a clip posted on TikTok, Noah can be seen walking loose, prompting condemnation from the police. “An officer present then spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules,” a police statement said on Tuesday, apparently referring to Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy. “The dog was put back on the leash.”

Sunak’s spokesperson did not initially comment on the incident. The super-rich prime minister has tried several times in the past to counter the impression that he has lost his grip on reality.

Buses without seat belts

Despite having a better image than his predecessor Boris Johnson, Sunak continues to attract police attention. During Johnson’s tenure as Treasury Secretary, he was fined in June 2020 for hosting a party in Downing Street that breached the government’s corona rules.

In January, Sunak recorded a video of himself Without a seat belt He got another fine for sitting in a moving car. At the time, Sunak apologized for the “misjudgment”.

