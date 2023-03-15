USA: Storms on the East and West Coasts

260,000 without electricity A “double whammy” storm has America firmly in its grip Snow and rain in the east, flood warning in the west: Both coastal regions of the US are experiencing exceptional conditions due to extreme weather. Published March 15, 2023, 4:54 am

The coast of Massachusetts, USA was hit by strong winds. (March 14, 2023) AFP Here in Lynn, Massachusetts. Reuters Further inland in Rutland (Massachusetts), residents struggled with snow masses. AFP It rained and snowed in New York. AFP Bajaro, south of San Francisco, is under water. (March 13, 2023) AFP Marina del Rey, west of Los Angeles: rain instead of pure sun. AFP Many areas have been ordered to evacuate. Reuters The harvest must have gone well. Reuters

It’s hot in America right now.

In the east of the country, nearly 300,000 people are without electricity.

A state of emergency has been declared in two states

Evacuations have been ordered in Southern California.

America is currently used by one Storm– “double whammy” both suffered Beaches of the country Sometimes causing significant disruption in public life. Severe weather warnings were issued for more than 15 million people in the U.S. Northeast on Tuesday due to severe blizzards and rain. Police have appealed to the residents of the affected areas not to come out of their homes if possible.

More than 260,000 homes were without power as of Tuesday afternoon (local time) in New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. A state of emergency has been declared in New York and New Jersey. New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned that the expected snow would “fall like bricks.” Numerous flights were canceled at airports in the northern coastal areas.

On the other side of the US, a flood warning is in effect for much of California. It rained heavily on the Pacific coast, which is actually known for its perpetual sun, all day long. Evacuation orders were in effect for several cities in Southern California. Among others, parts of Montecito, a popular beach town with many celebrities, were affected, for example, where British Prince Harry and his family live.

At the same time, the National Weather Service called the storm a “double whammy.” However, there is no direct correlation between storms.

See something, hear something? Send us your news entry! Save our contact on the messenger of your choice and quickly and easily send exciting videos, photos and documents to the 20-minute editor. In the event of an accident or other misfortune, alert the emergency services first. Use of your Contributions on 20 Minutes is governed by our Terms and Conditions: 20min.ch/agb

(AFP/Roy) See comments