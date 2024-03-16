March 16, 2024

Quiz: Name Watson's favorite foods

March 16, 2024
You may also like this dish. Or not. Who knows.

Raphael Pullman

Dear Quiz Class

We already had national dishes, now favorite dishes! The Watsons happily provided the information, and now it's up to you to identify the foods based on the description.

You can also see who named each dish. Some of them are a little more complicated or even less well-known; Individual components or country of origin are also counted. I tried to be generous.

What do you think of the foods mentioned? What is your favorite food? Prefer a different topic? Comment column is open.

Good luck!

How it works:

  • Name 13 favorite foods you crave.
  • You will get an explanation to help you.
  • Order doesn't matter.
  • Pay attention to correct spelling. Some alternatives are also applicable, but we cannot account for all variants.
  • The countdown begins and you have 14 minutes.
  • Press “Play” and let's begin!

Clef

12-13 points: 6.0 – Chef!
10-11 points: 5,5
9 Points: 5,0
7-8 Points: 4,5
6 Points: 4,0
Below are 6 points: Detention!

