Quebec, Canada vaccination rate has quadrupled

1/7 Since January 18, for some Canadians, it’s over.

2/7 Those who are not vaccinated can no longer buy beer in the province of Quebec.







6/7 In Switzerland, only the vaccine was recovered …

7/7 … Enjoy your beer at the local bubble.

Anyone who wants to enjoy beer after bubble work should be vaccinated or healed. In Switzerland the 2G rules went into effect on December 19 in restaurants. 2G + also applies to places where guests cannot sit, for example at clubs.

Anyone who lives in Quebec, Canada and is not vaccinated can not drink beer in the bubble or at home. The city has banned the sale of beer and marijuana to those who have not been vaccinated since January 18. Those who are not fully vaccinated against the corona virus will not be able to access liquor stores and cannabis outlets.

Although the ban will not take effect for a few days, the vaccination rate in the city has quadrupled in a single day. “Montreal Gazette” Reported.

1500 to 6000 vaccines

In an interview with the Christian Health Ministry, Christian Dube confirmed that the number of vaccines given in a single day had risen from 1,500 to 6,000.

As the corona situation is currently very difficult, Dubé is taking extraordinary approaches: “We are taking all measures to keep the effects of our staff and our system as low as possible,” says Dubé.