Quebec, Canada vaccination rate has quadrupled

Anyone who wants to enjoy beer after bubble work should be vaccinated or healed. In Switzerland the 2G rules went into effect on December 19 in restaurants. 2G + also applies to places where guests cannot sit, for example at clubs.
Anyone who lives in Quebec, Canada and is not vaccinated can not drink beer in the bubble or at home. The city has banned the sale of beer and marijuana to those who have not been vaccinated since January 18. Those who are not fully vaccinated against the corona virus will not be able to access liquor stores and cannabis outlets.
Although the ban will not take effect for a few days, the vaccination rate in the city has quadrupled in a single day. “Montreal Gazette” Reported.
1500 to 6000 vaccines
In an interview with the Christian Health Ministry, Christian Dube confirmed that the number of vaccines given in a single day had risen from 1,500 to 6,000.
As the corona situation is currently very difficult, Dubé is taking extraordinary approaches: “We are taking all measures to keep the effects of our staff and our system as low as possible,” says Dubé.
So far, 78 percent of Quebec’s population has been fully vaccinated. 84 percent of residents received the first drug. Anyone who wants to go to the cinema or bar in Canada must be fully vaccinated. (KNR)
More Stories
The British bus driver lost his job because he was “too young”
டிsi The editor-in-chief of «Falter இல்லாமல் without a mask on the public transport network
Corona vaccine compulsory in Germany and Austria: introduction is questionable