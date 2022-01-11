The British bus driver lost his job because he was “too young”

1/5 Tracy Scholes, a bus company in Manchester, has been fired for being too low as a driver for new bus models at 1.52 meters.

2/5 The bus driver has had financial and emotional problems for a long time since being fired.



4/5 More than 13,000 British people have signed a petition in support of the bus driver.

5/5 Tracy Scholes also gets a lot of support on social media. The bus company’s approach to “Go North West” has been heavily criticized on Facebook.

In 1987 Tracy Scholes became the first female bus driver on a bus route in Manchester, northwest of Great Britain. After 34 years, the British woman lost her job – because she was too young to drive the latest bus model, according to the British newspaper “Guardian”.

Tracy Scholes is only 1.52 meters tall. To look in the outer mirror, she had to lean back – but her legs could no longer touch the pedals. The 57-year-old complained about this fact to his employer, the Go North West Bus Company. She was first released and subsequently fired.

The company offered him alternatives, but the terms were not accepted by her.

Thousands of Britons support the bus pioneer

“I have three children, I’m a widow and I have to pay the mortgage. I can not lose my salary,” the British woman quoted the Guardian as saying. The layoff broke her heart because she had struggled for years as a woman in the men’s business: “I tolerated comments, sexual comments and more. I did not complain to the administration. I solved it myself.

Scholes’ departure is generating a lot of opposition in the UK. Many are angry and want to help. To this end, a petition has been launched to get Manchester’s first female bus driver to get behind the wheel again. The petition has more than 13,000 signatures.

The bus company is defending itself

The bus company spokeswoman describes Tracy Scholes as a valuable team member. There were countless offers to keep her in the company. But she rejected them all. The company decided to design the new buses in consultation with the unions. Other than the Scholes, there is no problem with the new buses, not even for those at the same height. “It is difficult to find strong, experienced and hard-working bus drivers. We will never act lightly in a situation like this,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.