January 11, 2022

The British bus driver lost his job because he was “too young”

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

  • 1/5

    Tracy Scholes, a bus company in Manchester, has been fired for being too low as a driver for new bus models at 1.52 meters.

  • 2/5

    The bus driver has had financial and emotional problems for a long time since being fired.

  • 4/5

    More than 13,000 British people have signed a petition in support of the bus driver.

  • 5/5

    Tracy Scholes also gets a lot of support on social media. The bus company’s approach to “Go North West” has been heavily criticized on Facebook.

In 1987 Tracy Scholes became the first female bus driver on a bus route in Manchester, northwest of Great Britain. After 34 years, the British woman lost her job – because she was too young to drive the latest bus model, according to the British newspaper “Guardian”.

Tracy Scholes is only 1.52 meters tall. To look in the outer mirror, she had to lean back – but her legs could no longer touch the pedals. The 57-year-old complained about this fact to his employer, the Go North West Bus Company. She was first released and subsequently fired.

