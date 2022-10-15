Putin supporter’s house raided: cell phones and laptop seized

A Russian woman living in Germany has gone on a rampage against Ukraine on the Internet, openly showing her support for Vladimir Putin. Now he is being tried on suspicion of contempt and approving criminal offences. The police also conducted a raid.

Julia B. (30) Tempting with his videos on the web. German authorities are investigating a Russian woman who has been involved in a rebellion against Ukrainians.

Julia B.* (30) Putin supporter. The Russian, who lives in Landshut (D), shows this not only on social media, but also on the open street. He supports the war and in his propaganda videos he rebels against refugees from Ukraine.

On Friday morning, as “Bild” writes, he received a visit from the police. Three cell phones and a laptop were seized. It was also revealed that B., unemployed and living in a rented apartment with his 35-year-old partner, was in Germany illegally. However, as deportations from Germany to Russia are currently suspended, she cannot be deported.

The public prosecutor’s office and the police are now investigating suspicions of contempt and the approval of criminal offences.

“Russia will win”

B for hateful videos mocking Ukrainians and glorifying Putin’s regime. He became popular online. In one post, he sits on the toilet and explains what he would do if he got “some shit about Ukrainians” from the police. She takes a letter from the police and wipes her butt with it.

In other posts, he dances to the backdrop of explosions in Ukraine and offers advice on “how to support the Russian military without going to jail in Europe” — a waste of energy. In the video, she turns off the lights everywhere and turns on the stove.

In August, he called out to two Ukrainian women on the street in Salzburg (Austria): “Russia will win!” And Cherson asked her to whom it belonged. After this video, his booking to stay in Austria was cancelled. After the Landshuttle test, further campaigning may come to an end. (Male)

* Know the name